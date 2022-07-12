Pacific dealing with runaway climate crisis, on the brink of no return: PIF Chair

As the Pacific region emerges from the grips of COVID-19, the world and the region remains in a state of turmoil.

While delivering his opening remarks at the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Forum Leaders Dialogue in Suva today, Chair and Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says many islands in the region continue to face long-standing socio-economic challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

He says climate change is damaging our economies and in many instances, threatening our very sovereignty.

“Our sources of revenue have been hit hard while our communities and public health systems have been heavily impacted. We continue to deal with the runaway climate change crisis, in which we will soon find ourselves on the brink of no return.”

Bainimarama adds the global geo-political landscape is a hotly-contested one with major super-power rivalry, all clamouring to shape the world in their favour.

He says this is seen recently, with representatives from the developed nations visiting the region over the past few months.

Bainimarama says the most important issue that regional leaders will discuss during the Forum is how they will navigate these challenges.

Meanwhile, a moment of silence was held for former leaders of the region who had been called to rest, loved ones who had succumbed to COVID-19 and former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated during a political campaign last week.