Pacific Corrections Executives discuss challenges

The heads of the Corrections Services in the Pacific have gathered in Suva to find solutions for current and future problems as many prisons face similar challenges.

International Committee of the Red Cross, Vincent Ochilet says the Pacific Corrections Executive Roundtable is an important event which brings members of Pacific Corrections Services together to discuss topics which are of mutual interest.

This is the 2nd Pacific Corrections Executive Roundtable attended by Fiji, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Nauru, Palau and New Zealand.

Some of the topics to be discussed during this year’s PCER is the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change mitigations for prisons in the Pacific.

The discussions end tomorrow.