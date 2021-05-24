Pacific conversations needed to address external influences: Mahuta

The Pacific will need to assert itself and its aspirations with the Pacific perspective at the core of what they want to achieve.

This was highlighted by New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta while speaking about China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

Mahuta says there has been a lot of talk about the Pacific leading its own aspirations and securing its interests with the Pacific voice in mind.

She adds that this is also another reason why the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat is so important at this time.

“That’s why the conversations that they (PIFS) convene around external influences and what they could potentially mean for the region are a necessary set of conversations. That cuts to security, cuts to economic resilience, cuts to working together in an integrated way. “

Mahuta says this is what underpins the strategic partnership that she signed with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, adding that these are all the elements of the necessary conversations that need to take place in the Pacific.