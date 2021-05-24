Home

Pacific condemns Russia-Ukraine conflict says PM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 3, 2022 1:44 pm
Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji and the Pacific condemn the current conflict in Ukraine.

In a tweet, Bainimarama says Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries have united as nations of peace-loving people to condemn the conflict.

As the attack by Russia continues on Ukraine, earlier today, Fiji was amongst the 141 countries that voted in support of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Bainimarama says the UN has spoken clearly, adding it was time to silence the guns, end the suffering, and return to the path of diplomacy.

He adds this is the only road that leads to peace.

Earlier today, Solomon Islands Ambassador to the UN, Noel Martin Matea, told the UN that the Russian Federation’s intervention in Ukraine is a violation of the rule of law, and called for immediate de-escalation and restoration of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.


He says the international community is already inundated with global challenges including the COVID—19 pandemic, climate change and sea-level rise.

Matea says the situation in Ukraine is diverting much-needed attention from the global development agenda.

