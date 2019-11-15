Pacific Community responds to requests from Pacific Island countries

The Pacific Community received requests from eight island countries including Fiji.

Pacific Community Deputy Director Dr. Audrey Aumua says the eight countries requested for plant tissue culture materials and vegetable seeds following the impacts of COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

While handing over the seed kits to the Agriculture Ministry, Aumua says the programme is part of the Seeds for Life project by the Pacific Community and they are expecting more requests in the coming months.

“A total of 166,000KG of vegetable seeds and over 10,000 tissue culture seedlings and this request have come from our members to seed bank, we are expecting much more.”

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the assistance will build resilience in the sector and also boost food security.

“The Agriculture sector suffered the largest value of loss. About $35.9m of our output.”

Dr. Reddy also launched the Pacific Seeds for Life which is funded by the New Zeeland government with a total of over $6m and implemented by the Manaki Vanua Land Care Research and the Pacific Community.

He also launched the support by the Australia government to the Centre of the Pacific Crops and Trees funded by the Australian government.

Australian Ambassador to Fiji John Feakes says this will continue to strengthen their partnership with Pacific Island communities

“I hope that our continued funding and partnership Australian and NZ through initiatives like this play an effective role in addressing the needs of the region.”

New Zealand Ambassador to Fiji Jonathan Curr says the funds will help boost food security and livelihood in Pacific Island countries.

“The New Zealand government support for the project which is about $6.6m began in February this year and was immediately thrown into the COVID-19 response with food and nutrition security impacts.”

The Agriculture Ministry will begin the second round of seeds distribution soon.