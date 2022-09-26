Pacific children are the most affected: PM

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The sprint from now until 2030 will be the most defining ever for people and the planet’s future.

Prime Minister and Pacific Island Forum Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama says if we do not halve carbon emissions by that critical year, the crisis of a warming planet will imperil any progress made so far.

The PM says that failure to secure 1.5 degrees will crush any hope of improving the quality of life.

Bainimarama says Fiji and the Pacific have been given glimpses of the doomsday proposition worldwide in the forms of floods, droughts, storms, wildfires, and dying coral.

“We in Fiji have felt that devastation in the 14 cyclones that have struck us since 2014. These storms have stolen lives. They have levelled homes. They have destroyed schools. They have traumatized our young.”

Bainimarama says the Pacific’s children are the least to blame for the climate crisis.

The PM has challenged leaders from the high-emitting nations to name a greater global injustice than the price that young Pacific Islanders pay for climate change.