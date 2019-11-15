Pacific cannot afford to be lax: Coronavirus outbreak

Tourism industry stakeholders are being urged to keep abreast of the latest developments and advisories in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

This as the World Health Organization has announced a global health emergency this morning.

South Pacific Tourism Organisation chief executive Christopher Cocker says the Pacific cannot afford to be lax in approach to protecting our borders and the people, who are at the very core of the industry.

Cocker believes a large scale outbreak like Coronavirus would be devastating to the Tourism industry and which is a key economic drive for many island nations.

He says recently, South Pacific witnessed the devastating effects of the Measles outbreak in Samoa and keeping that in mind, it is imperative that all countries in the Pacific heed the advice of the relevant authorities and take the necessary steps required.

Cocker says it is equally important that tourists also play a role in ensuring they are in good health before traveling to the Pacific.