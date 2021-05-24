Home

17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE's worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|

Full Coverage
News

Pacific ACP states to lobby more demand at COP26

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 4:14 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Asian Caribbean and Pacific states are now in the frontline of the climate crisis with minimal support from developed countries to safeguard the region’s sustainable future.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says climate is a real threat in the region and we must reaffirm the approaches taken and demand this at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

Bainimarama is urging leaders in these different states to be more responsible and is anticipating more dialogue.

“We have seen a range of regional discussions and events that have triggered a very necessary opportunity for our collective self-reflection on the value, benefits, and areas for strengthened improvement our pacific islands forum.”

Developing countries are battling economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying climate change issues, and the ongoing geopolitical tassel on the rim of the Pacific region.

Bainimarama is optimistic the ACP states will forge their development plans to combat these challenges.

