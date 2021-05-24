Pacific ACP states to lobby more demand at COP26

The Asian Caribbean and Pacific states are now in the frontline of the climate crisis with minimal support from developed countries to safeguard the region’s sustainable future.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says climate is a real threat in the region and we must reaffirm the approaches taken and demand this at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

Bainimarama is urging leaders in these different states to be more responsible and is anticipating more dialogue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen a range of regional discussions and events that have triggered a very necessary opportunity for our collective self-reflection on the value, benefits, and areas for strengthened improvement our pacific islands forum.”

Developing countries are battling economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying climate change issues, and the ongoing geopolitical tassel on the rim of the Pacific region.

Bainimarama is optimistic the ACP states will forge their development plans to combat these challenges.