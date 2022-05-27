Pacific access to labour market important

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during her meeting with Employment Minister Parveen Kumar and also with Fijian seasonal workers to Australia.

The Australian government understands the importance of allowing access to its labour market to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.

Penny Wong says her first bilateral visit to Fiji as Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister demonstrates her government’s commitment and shared partnership with Fijians.

She highlighted this during her meeting with 22 seasonal workers who will be leaving for Australia in the coming weeks.

Wong adds they will ensure that seasonal Fijian workers are treated well when they are exploring new working opportunities in Australia.

“We want to give people more opportunities and we want to make sure people are treated well when they are in Australia because it is unacceptable if people are not.”

Wong also announced that Fijian seasonal workers with long working visas to Australia will be allowed to take their families.

The Foreign Minister says allowing access to their labour market is important economically for Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.