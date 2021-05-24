Equality needs to be pursued and is an important metric for a society.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says giving equality to women is not an option but a necessity that cannot be overlooked

Kumar says giving equal opportunities to women, and recognizing women’s capabilities, also exhibits success for the country.

“Women are born equal, but they are treated differently by the patriarchal society we live in. We all can see that change is happening slowly. We have been discussing about women empowerment, fairness, and increased participation of women in leadership over many decades. This discussion will continue for many more decades because the pace of reform is slow.”

Kumar says Fiji needs a better future and we must work together to ensure that women’s voices are not ignored by those who wrongly believe that women are just homemakers and not suitable to lead or hold positions of responsibility.

The Minister says the progress of women is progress for the family, progress for the community and progress for the nation.