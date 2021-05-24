Pac Drive group gives back to community

A group of family and close friends in Pacific Harbor shared the message of love this Christmas by assisting five families in Navua.

Team Leader, Thomas Wong says families abroad assisted the group in the purchase of food items.

He says the joy of the festive season could not have been more a reality if the spirit of love and sharing is not practiced with those who continue to face challenges.

Wong says the group that call themselves “Pac Drive” is now committed to continuing such relief.

The food packs consist of chicken, dalo, noodles, tinned fish, flour, rice, and oil.