PA/NFP file complaint

PA Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya, PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka and Pio Tikoduadua [Source: Facebook]

The People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party have this afternoon filed a Police complaint against FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says the complaint is in relation to comments made by Sayed-Khaiyum in a press conference yesterday.

He says Sayed-Khaiyum made comments about PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka creating racial division and disharmony, which the party is labelling as false.

Ditoka says Police have informed them that the complaint will be submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department.

He says they want the Police to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum for inciting communal antagonism contrary to sections 65(2)(a)(i) and 53(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

Ditoka further claims that the FijiFirst GS also committed sedition contrary to section 67(1)(c) read with sections 45 and 51 of the Crimes Act.

PA Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya says they are supporting the rule of law and asking for proof of any complaints that have been made.

She says they will be making a statement soon on this matter.