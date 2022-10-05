PA Leader summoned by FICAC

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has been summoned by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption this morning.

In an online brief on his Facebook page, Rabuka says he is not aware of the circumstances surrounding his summoning by FICAC.

Rabuka says he received a call from FICAC whilst he was in Vanua Levu.

“I said I was coming back to Viti Levu on Tuesday and they didn’t call me in the end because my mobile phone does not work in the village. So I decided to go to a better system which worked here in the village so my phone has been out of action. They haven’t been able to contact me. So I have come since I’m back in Suva.”

More details on this story soon.