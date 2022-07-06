P.Meghji plans to open more outlets

[File Photo]

A leading distribution company P. Meghji says despite the adversity brought about by the pandemic, they will continue to create opportunities.

Company Executive Director, Romit Meghji says they will continue to invest in the economy, with plans to open more outlets around the country.

“We will definitely continue spending on the business, we have got confidence in the country and I’m sure as long as we are here, our family is here, we will be here for long, we will keep on investing in Fiji and creating jobs.”

Meghji says businesses need to recognize their potential to navigate the pandemic and continue to grow.

“Pandemic is something just not only in Fiji, it’s also around the world and if you just sit and do nothing you will not be able to justify or create anything.”

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its latest economic review stated that the main sectors expected to contribute to the growth outlook are the transport and storage; accommodation and food services, manufacturing, finance and insurance, agriculture, and education sectors.