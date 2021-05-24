Overwhelming support for Yellow Ribbon Annual Walk

Over 4,000 Fijians turned out to show their support for the Yellow Ribbon Programme joining their annual walk.

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Francis Kean says it is very encouraging to also have family members of the inmates and formers inmates showing their support today.

Kean adds that some families travelled from as far as Lautoka to show their support for their loved ones.

For the first time, 16 inmates who are soon to complete their time in incarceration were also part of the walk together with their families.

“And to have their families present here this morning is just mindboggling. This really cements the theme of the yellow ribbon, you know tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree its that show of support that expression of support from their families.”

Kean also took time to acknowledge the young inmates who were part of the programme and they even showcased an item that was taught to them by volunteer Ateca Ravuvu.

“You know this dance it breeds in this young kids confidence, builds up their self-esteem and its unearthed a lot of talent for those young inmates under our care in Nasinu.”

The Corrections Service Commissioner says the huge support shown reassures the Fiji Corrections Service that serving inmates will be able to go back to people that are expecting them to be law abiding citizens.

Also part of the annual walk this morning was Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate and Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.