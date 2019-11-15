Overseas pharmacists should meet local standards: Chand

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has raised concerns regarding foreign pharmacists not meeting the same standards set for the local graduates.

The Society President Reenal Chand, claims some overseas pharmacists have failed the registration exam set by the local pharmacy board yet they have been allowed to continue practicing.

Chand claims at times overseas pharmacists work unsupervised.

Article continues after advertisement

“The skilled professional’s registration act allows them to come into the country and practice for a little while maybe up to a year and then sit for the board exams. We don’t allow our local graduates to do this, why are we allowing overseas pharmacists to do this.”

Chand says they have raised their concerns with the Skilled Professionals Evaluations Committee.

“Those who all failed the exam do not meet the criteria to be registered in the country. They also lack communication skills and they are not basically aware of the Fijian culture and the way of practice that is here. Despite this report we have request from SPEC to allow them to continue practice for some reason.”

The Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is important for the safety of the public so he will follow-up with his permanent secretary.

The Pharmaceutical Society expects the overseas pharmacists to meet the minimum standards required by the law as there is the potential for medical errors which may affect the public.

FBC News has sent questions to the Skilled Professionals Evaluations Committee who are yet to respond.