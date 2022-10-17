Overcrowding at a manageable level

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean

Overcrowding in corrections facilities around the country still persists, however, it is now at a manageable level.

This is according to Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean, who adds that a whole-of-national approach is needed to further address the issue.

Kean adds that tackling this issue also requires collaboration from various sectors and stakeholders.

“It is not only the duty of us in Corrections to rehabilitate those who come under our care. It includes families, members of the community, vanua, religious organizations they all have a part in ensuring that our citizens of this country do not come into our care under FCS.”

Kean says that the professionalism of FCS supervisors and officers is commendable in managing some of the overcrowding issues faced every now and then.

The FCS Commissioner says the rehabilitation program for inmates across the country has proven effective, as seen in the significant drop in recidivism rates in the past few years.