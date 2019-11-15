Overall crime rate has decreased: Police Commissioner

The Police Commissioner says the overall crime rate has fallen in the past few months.

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says serious crime and crime against women and children have decreased.

However, he says the fight against drug continues and the Force is continuing with its raids.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho highlighted the officers are now utilizing body cameras during raids as a lot of accusations were being made against officers in the past.

“Because we have seen over time that the first thing that people who are raided do is go and lodge a report or run to the media that we were heavy-handed in the way we raided their properties. So we have got body cams now and we have employed drones”.

Commissioner Qiliho says they have collected a lot of information regarding drugs over the past few years.

He adds they are looking at acquiring various software to process the information quickly as currently they are doing it manually.