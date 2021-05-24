Home

Over Wailotua No.2 villagers remains in an evacuation centre

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk
January 11, 2022 6:17 am

Over twenty Wailotua No. 2 villagers in Tailevu, are currently taking shelter at an evacuation center in the village.

Turaga ni Koro, Laisenia Nawaitabu says the village is located at a spot where the Wainibuka River meets the Wailotua River and during heavy rain, flooding is an inevitable risk.

Nawaitabu confirms that evacuees will remain at the evacuation center, until a green light is given by relevant authorities.

“We will remain here until the situation normalizes. The rapidly rising water levels yesterday flooded the route to the school, prompting the villagers to be evacuated in church.”

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that Tailevu received the highest amount of rainfall in the past few days.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the group that will cause severe flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

