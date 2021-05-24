Over seven million dollars lost in scams in six-years

Fiji has lost millions of dollars in various scams and illegal schemes over the past few years.

Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Director, Razim Buksh says Fijians need to be more vigilant when dealing with people they do not know.

Buksh says there are clear indicators of investment, loans, and online shopping scams and people need to keep an eye on these.

Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Director, Razim Buksh

He confirms that in the last six years they recorded 30 cases of scams where seven million dollars have been lost.

More details soon.