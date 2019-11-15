Home

News

Over half the victims of sexual offences last year were minors

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 5, 2021 12:40 pm
The overall statistics on rape and sexual offences for 2020 are somehow alarming with more than half the victims below the age of 18.

A total of 241 people were charged with 526 counts of separate incidents.

There were 239 victims and 170 were below the age of 18.

There were 109 incidents where the victims and the accused were related.

Of the 241 people charged, 20 were juveniles.

The most number of people charged in 2020 was in October which was 28.

