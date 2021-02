Over half a million contributed to education ministry for rehabilitation

A total of 21 schools have been rehabilitated in order for classes to resume on time.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says over half a million dollars has been directed toward the immediate rehabilitation work.

“We received 300,000 dollars from Vodafone initially for TC Yasa and now we have received 200,000 dollars.”

Akbar adds that organizations also mobilized funding to education priority areas for those students who have lost their stationery, books and bags.