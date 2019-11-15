Over a thousand evacuees take shelter at evacuation centres

1, 970 people are currently taking shelter in 48 evacuation centres around the country.

The National and Divisional Emergency Operation Centres are providing timely responses to affected areas.

The two emergency centres are also working on restoring essential services.

The National Disaster Management Office confirms that humanitarian assistance will be directed to affected communities in the next 24 hours.

Currently, 30 evacuation centres are open in the Western Division, two in the Eastern Division, 15 in the Central and one in the Northern division.