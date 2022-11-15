Over a thousand delegates expected for World Hindi Conference

Preparation for the 12th World Hindi Conference to be hosted in Fiji is well underway.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says this is the first-ever Hindi Convention to be held in the Pacific on a large scale.

The High Commissioner also unveiled the logo of the event in which over 1,400 applications were received including some participants from Fiji.

Karthigeyan says they are expecting over a thousand delegates to be part of the inaugural event that will be held in Fiji’s hub of tourism, in the western division.

“This is truly going to be a global experience, a first of its kind in Fiji. We at the High Commission are very excited and delighted that we have this great opportunity to host this global event in Fiji and showcase the best of Fiji.”

He adds that participants will include scholars, academics, and laureates including officials.