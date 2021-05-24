Over 90 complaints against rental car businesses

After several years of existence, the Fiji Rental Car Association finally has a standard agreement that will iron out several issues and assist in resolving complaints.

The agreement containing terms and conditions which are legally viable and fair was launched by the Consumer Council of Fiji.

The Council has received over ninety complaints against rental car companies in the past five years.

Manager Campaigns, Vinash Singh says on average, over 20 complaints are lodged against rental car companies annually.

“In the last five years, we have received a total of 98 complaints regarding the rental industry in Fiji with an approximate monetary value of $29,000.”

Singh adds that non-issuance of receipts, not refunding bonds, and failure to provide a vehicle despite taking deposits are some of the major complaints.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, hopes the standard agreement will resolve a number of issues relating to the rental industry.

“We anticipate that this agreement will be the stepping stone towards the reduction of the many consumer complaints given that it is quite fair and balanced. Not only because consumers will benefit, but also the interests of the rental business will be safeguarded at the same time.”

Shandil also says they also receive complaints against private rentals, and the council is working with enforcement agencies to see how best they can address this issue.