Over $885m worth of investment

The Department of Environment has facilitated over $885 million worth of sustainable investments this financial year.

Director Environment Sandeep Singh says this is a positive indication of businesses following proper procedures.

Singh says they continue to see an increase in the number of environmental impact assessments that take into consideration climate vulnerability.

Article continues after advertisement

“We all know that climate risks to infrastructure can be reduced by locating assets in areas that are less exposed to climate hazards, (for example avoiding new construction in flood plains) and by making assets better able to cope with climate impacts when they materialize.”

She adds they will continue to hold discussions and EIA clinics for stakeholders to help them understand the importance of protecting the environment while conducting business.