Over $87m committed towards gender equality

The Pacific Community has launched its Pacific Women Lead programme to improve gender equality and the lives of women across the region.

The program will support the implementation of key commitments as outlined in the Pacific Leader’s Gender Equality Declaration, the Pacific Platform for Action on Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights and the outcomes of the Triennial Conference of Pacific Women.

Located within the SPC Human Rights and Social Development division, the Pacific Women Lead partnership with Australia commits over $87m to promote women’s leadership, women’s rights and increase the effectiveness of regional gender-equality efforts.

Pacific Women Lead was announced by the Australian Government during the 14th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women in 2021.

SPC is the key implementing partner within the five-year Pacific regional programme.

SPC Director-General, Dr Stuart Minchin says as the key implementing partner, SPC has the opportunity to deepen its own expertise in the area of gender equality and enable the regional technical organisation to be more gender equitable in all its work.