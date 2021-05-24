Over 83,980 applications disqualified

The Ministry of Economy disqualified 83,980 applications for the second round of the $360 unemployment assistance.

Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these applicants were disqualified on the basis that they are either currently employed, civil servants or FNPF pensioners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says furthermore, around 47,829 applicants applied using SIM cards registered under other names, rendering their applications invalid.

Government had earlier advised that applications should only be made using SIM registered under your name to avoid any abuse and to ensure that assistance is well-targeted.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that 20,130 applicants were disqualified since they are recipients of social welfare payments and 1,903 applicants were recipients of student allowances through Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

He adds another reason why individuals have been disqualified was that an incorrect TIN was provided, or the TIN provided did not match the applicant’s name and details held with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

In many cases, applicants failed to even enter their TIN during the application process, which Sayed-Khaiyum says was compulsory information required for assessment.

There were 10,142 duplicate applications, meaning that people applied using different SIMs but with the same TIN and BRN.

In those instances, The Ministry will only make the payment to one SIM to avoid double-dipping.

A further 907 applicants were under the age of 18 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum says applications of 46,758 people are still being assessed to confirm if they are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who still have not received their second dose have a chance to qualify for the assistance if they get fully vaccinated by tomorrow.

A further 1,609 applicants did not give their consent for the Government to access their vaccination details for verification which is critical for assessment purposes.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights a number of applicants were disqualified for more than one reason, and therefore the total rejected applications will be different if compared to the breakdown total.

More than 203,000 Fijians are set to benefit from this COVID-19-related unemployment benefits five days ahead of schedule.

The Ministry has completed preparations to disburse the second round of $360 in unemployment assistance.

A total of $73.1 million will be paid to eligible Fijians from now until November 4th.