Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|
Full Coverage

News

Over 83,980 applications disqualified

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 10:00 am

The Ministry of Economy disqualified 83,980 applications for the second round of the $360 unemployment assistance.

Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these applicants were disqualified on the basis that they are either currently employed, civil servants or FNPF pensioners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says furthermore, around 47,829 applicants applied using SIM cards registered under other names, rendering their applications invalid.

Article continues after advertisement

Government had earlier advised that applications should only be made using SIM registered under your name to avoid any abuse and to ensure that assistance is well-targeted.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that 20,130 applicants were disqualified since they are recipients of social welfare payments and 1,903 applicants were recipients of student allowances through Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

He adds another reason why individuals have been disqualified was that an incorrect TIN was provided, or the TIN provided did not match the applicant’s name and details held with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

In many cases, applicants failed to even enter their TIN during the application process, which Sayed-Khaiyum says was compulsory information required for assessment.

There were 10,142 duplicate applications, meaning that people applied using different SIMs but with the same TIN and BRN.

In those instances, The Ministry will only make the payment to one SIM to avoid double-dipping.

A further 907 applicants were under the age of 18 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum says applications of 46,758 people are still being assessed to confirm if they are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who still have not received their second dose have a chance to qualify for the assistance if they get fully vaccinated by tomorrow.

A further 1,609 applicants did not give their consent for the Government to access their vaccination details for verification which is critical for assessment purposes.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights a number of applicants were disqualified for more than one reason, and therefore the total rejected applications will be different if compared to the breakdown total.

More than 203,000 Fijians are set to benefit from this COVID-19-related unemployment benefits five days ahead of schedule.

The Ministry has completed preparations to disburse the second round of $360 in unemployment assistance.

A total of $73.1 million will be paid to eligible Fijians from now until November 4th.

 

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.