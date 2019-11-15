News
Over $80m worth of projects approved
December 1, 2020 12:54 pm
Local Government Minister Premila Kumar[2nd from right] says this represents approval granted for commercial development and special-use project.
Ten major development projects worth over $82.6 million have been approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning for the month of October.
Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this represents approval granted for commercial development and special-use project.
“Out of these $22.2 million represents the approvals granted for commercial development while $60.4 million accounted for building approval that were granted for special use projects which includes business park, service station, car showroom, hotel development and apartments.”
Kumar says this is a positive indication as more people will gain employment.
