Over $80m worth of projects approved

Ten major development projects worth over $82.6 million have been approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning for the month of October.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says this represents approval granted for commercial development and special-use project.

“Out of these $22.2 million represents the approvals granted for commercial development while $60.4 million accounted for building approval that were granted for special use projects which includes business park, service station, car showroom, hotel development and apartments.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says this is a positive indication as more people will gain employment.