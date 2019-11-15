Over 800,000 tonnes of cane crushed

The three sugar mills have crushed a total of 806,388 tonnes of cane so far.

Fiji Sugar Corporation says the cumulative crush to date compares to an equivalent tonnage of 717,167 tonnes crushed in 2019 which is an increase of 12% year on year.

The cumulative tonnage of cane crushed so far this season has now reached 44% of the anticipated cane crop for 2020 of 1.84 million tonnes.

Article continues after advertisement

FSC says mill performance remains acceptable, with operating time efficiency 10% better than last year, and average weekly mill stoppages 38% lower, driven by strong cane supply and mill breakdowns that are 23% lower than in 2019.

The sugar production at 71,114 tonnes to date is higher than for the equivalent period in 2019 which was 69,566 tonnes.

FSC says sugar recoveries continue to improve, with the cumulative tonnes cane to sugar ratio dropping to 11.3 compared to 11.5 and 11.6 for the last two weeks respectively.

FSC further says loading of two bulk sugar cargoes – 11,500 tonnes to the USA and 30,000 tonnes to Spain was completed during the week and both vessels had sailed for their respective destinations by the end of the week.

Lautoka Mill crushed a total of 28,164 tonnes of cane for the week.

This was 6% lower than their target as it was affected by stoppages of 16 hours for the week.

A scheduled stop was taken on Sunday to carry out mill cleaning and planned maintenance works.

A total of 2,425 tonnes of sugar were produced for the week with a TCTS of 11.6.

Rarawai mill crushed a total of 25,059 tonnes of cane while Labasa mill crushed a total of 31,000 tonnes cane for the week, which was 10% lower than the weekly target figure. A total of 3,415 tonnes of sugar was produced at the Labasa mill.