Over 8,000 Northerners fully vaccinated

8,803 Fijians in the Northern Division are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This accounts for 10.1 percent of the eligible population in the North.

60-year-old Sikeli Rabuli says he has received both jabs and didn’t have any side effects.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuli is urging all Fijians to get their vaccination so Fiji can return to normalcy soon.

27-year-old Unaisi Delai of Labasa says she is glad to have been administered her 2nd dose of the vaccine as this will enable her to return to work.

In Macuata, 3,887 individuals are now fully vaccinated.

2,327 Fijians in Cakaudrove have also been fully vaccinated after receiving both jabs.

In Bua, only 723 Fijians or 7 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

And in Taveuni, 1,866 Fijians are now fully vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard