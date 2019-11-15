Over 77,000 recipients’ info to be reviewed

The Social Welfare Department is looking at reviewing the information of 77,512 recipients who are currently part of their schemes.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says they need to get all the latest information of all their recipients as they continue to determine those that still need the financial help from the Department.

The Social Welfare Department is requesting all its Social Welfare Beneficiaries who haven’t fill their recertification forms to fill it now.

Fatiaki says the forms are available in their nearest office and recipients we have challenges in going to the nearest office can call or email them.

“There is a possibility you can mail it to us and if can’t email to us, at least contact us to say at least that I cannot I am so and so, I have stuff so I can’t bring it. But just at least let us know that you are there and you exist because the whole reason we are trying this exercise is to look at the current recipients .”

Fatiaki says they will review all the recipients and remove those that are seen to be financially stable.

About 64 percent of the recipient have returned their forms.