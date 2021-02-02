Home

Over 7,300 people still in evacuation centres

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 4, 2021 12:56 pm
7, 305 people are still in 200 evacuation centres as of 6am today.

4,680 evacuees are still taking shelter in 108 evacuation centres in the Northern Division.

There are currently 59 active evacuation centres in the Central Division sheltering 1,152 evacuees and 1,459 people are still in 59 evacuation centres in the Western Division.

The National Disaster Management Office confirm that only one evacuation centre remains active in the Eastern Division with 14 evacuees.

NDMO is expected to release more details on the assistance deployment to the Northern Division soon.

