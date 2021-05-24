Over 700 charitable trusts deregistered

A total of 705 charitable organizations and trusts have been deregistered.

This comes as the organizations failed to submit annual returns and annual audited accounts before 31 December 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice says as advertised and announced on numerous occasions by the Ministry, all registered charitable trusts, where trustees and members failed to submit annual returns and annual audited accounts before 31 December 2021, are cancelled and deregistered pursuant to the Charitable Trusts Act 1945.

A number of big charitable organizations including Diabetes Fiji, Fiji Cultural Centre, Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board, Suva Festivals Association, Suva Hibiscus Carnival and The Heart Foundation are among those who have been deregistered.