Over 700 applications received by the College of Honor

The College of Honor received over 700 applications from people who place their nominations for the 50th Anniversary Independence commemorative medal.

Chairperson Dr Akanisi Kedrayate says they were expecting more, given the number of people who have helped in the development of the country.

Dr Kedrayate says it crucial that people change their mindsets and try to recognize and thank those who have worked hard for the betterment of Fiji.

“The process is they must nominate people for the award and I must say we still have to recognize that we do need to change our culture. We must have a culture of appreciation for people who have served the nation, who have built Fiji up to this 50th year.”

Dr. Kedrayate says the College in some cases has to contact organizations to nominate those who have worked the extra mile to help our nation.

“As chair of the College of Honor, I’m very happy that many women have been nominated but some we have to contact the organization like Red Cross, the Sports Society the Women’s’ Organizations to nominate the people who worked hard and served humanity at large.”

The College of Honor analyses all applications before relevant recommendations are made.

“When the nomination forms come, the Secretariat look through the nominations and they prepare the nominations and the College of Honor vets it and makes a recommendation to the President.”

Another set of Fijians received their 50th Anniversary Independence commemorative medal at the State House today.