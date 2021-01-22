Over 650,000 voters registered as of 2020

There are 650,081 registered voters as at December 2020.
The Fijian Elections Office has released voter statistics after carrying out necessary adjudication.
Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the numbers are consistent with annual trends over the years.
Saneem says registered voters are projected to be at about 665,000 by the 2022 General Election.
