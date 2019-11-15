Over $60k lost due to unscrupulous travel agents

A number of Fijians have lost a substantial amount of money due to unscrupulous travel agents.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says in 2019 alone the council received 43 complaints with a monetary value of over $61,000.

Shandil believes there is a lack of training provided to some travel agents.

“In Fiji, anyone can call themselves travel agent because they come without any formal training or formal qualification and lack of this formal training and qualification often results in lack of quality control so if travel agents were consistently trained there will be fewer bad travel agents spoiling the reputation of good travel agents.”

She is also urging Fijians to engage recognized travel agents.

Last year, the Consumer Council and FCCC had received several complaints against a Nadi based travel agent and the Council was able to provide redress to three complainants.

Other cases are still under investigation.