Over 6, 000 leases in Naitasiri

Kalabu village.

There are currently 6,871 leases in the Naitasiri province.

Itaukei Land Trust Board’s Landowners Affairs Unit Manager Akuila Raibevu has told the Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting that 95,000 acres of land is under lease.

Raibevu adds this rakes in $4.3 million for Naitasiri landowners annually.

The total leases represent 26 percent of the total land in Naitasiri while the remainder is still with landowners, and the TLTB is urging them to use their land for maximum returns.

Most of the leases are in the Vuna and Waidina Districts.

The Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting continues at Kalabu village.