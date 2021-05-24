Over $5m assistance for farmers

About 20,000 households will access $5m set aside by the government as agricultural assistance due to the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

The recent flooding has been tough on farmers and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says many of their fields have been inundated, crops and stocks have been washed away.

Sayed-Khaiyum says their immediate priority is to help farmers grow back better to feed families here in Fiji and strengthen our agricultural exports.

The Ministers adds through the government’s cash for farmers program, $250 will be provided to all cyclone-affected farming households for land preparation, cultivation and procurement of planting material.

“Our estimates show we have 20,000 households that will qualify so we have allocated $5m for this particular purpose, to apply for assistance you must be a full-time farmer, your farm must fall in the Cyclone Cody and at least 30% of your crops or 10% of your livestock must have sustain damage”.

For all bilateral quarantine arrangements for registered farmers, government will provide seedlings and fertilizer packages valued at $176.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says in recognition of the importance of local community based food security government will introduce a new grow from home program that will distribute 20,000 home gardening seed packages to households in Fiji at a cost to the government of about $300,000.

Details of the program will be published on the Fijian Government Facebook page, application forms and other information can be accessed through the Ministry of Agriculture.