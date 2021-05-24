Over 55,000 jobs up for grabs

Over 55,000 jobs have been approved for Fiji and the Pacific under the streamlined Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

The Australian government has announced the two existing Seasonal Worker Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme will be consolidated.

Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja, says the new initiative will benefit employers in agriculture, meat processing, the care sectors, hospitality, and tourism among others.

He adds that under the new scheme, workers from the Pacific will have an extended work period for up to four years.

Seselja says during the pandemic, workers from the Pacific have been essential with almost 19, 000 currently filling critical workforce gaps in Australia.

The streamlined process will help employers in rural and regional Australia engage workers where and when they need them while protecting their welfare and delivering strong economic benefits.