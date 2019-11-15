Over 55,000 FNPF members part of Relief Assistance

Over 55,000 members of the Fiji National Provident Fund are currently part of Phases Two, Three and Four of the COVID-19 Relief Assistance.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says Phase Two Round Two is for members who were still on leave without pay due to COVID-19 or those unemployed from October 2019.

Koroi says there are 26,114 members on this phase with a cost of $28.7m.

He adds government top-up is $18.3m or 64% of the total payout.

“A total of 24,726 members are currently part of the Phase which cost $13.5m. The government top-up under this phase is $3.48m and $9.5m accessed from members funds.”

Koroi says Phase 4 which opened on 31st August, was for members who were unemployed from 1st October 2017 to 30th September 2019.

A total of 4,263 members have been paid $3.14m in this phase.

The FNPF has extended its Phases Two, Three and Four Relief Assistance as the pandemic continues to take its toll on members, businesses and the government.