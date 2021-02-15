Over $500K worth of pearls stolen

J.Hunter Pearls in Savusavu has lost over half a million dollars’ worth of pearls between October last year and last month.

Police say five pearls were discovered missing.

It adds the alleged theft was reported when a customer inquired about buying some pearls however, the worker failed to locate them from the safe.

A report was lodged at the Savusavu Police Station and investigations continue.

Members of the public are requested to call their nearest Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding this alleged theft.