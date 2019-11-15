Over $500,000 paid to farmers for fresh produce

A total of $510,155 was spent during the COVID-19 lockdown operation by the Fiji Agro-Marketing Authority.

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Agro-Marketing Authority set up buying booths at respective lockdown borders to ensure a consistent supply of fresh fruits and vegetables were available to Fijians within the lockdown boundaries.

AMA CEO Alvin Sharma highlighted that they have bought over 50 tonnes of fresh produce from farmers across Fiji during these challenging and unprecedented times and paid cash on the spot to farmers.

“This is a phenomenal achievement for AMA as we have provided the farmers of Fiji, especially in the Peri-Urban and Rural areas, with a readily available outlet to sell their produce too and thus generated good cash flow for themselves & their families. The effects of TC Harold also made it even more important for our farmers to harvest their crops quickly and sell it to AMA so that it didn’t get damaged in the fields.”

Despite concerns by many people about the exorbitant price of fresh vegetables and root crops, Sharma clarified that the AMA bought and sold produce during the COVID-19 lockdown at the same price.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they will make a major announcement today on what the Ministry will be doing to push the supply of vegetables and root crops in the market.

