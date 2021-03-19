Home

Over 5,000 Fijians trained by APTC

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 31, 2021 7:56 am
Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar. [File Photo]

321 Fijians have graduated from the Australian Pacific Training Coalition in a virtual ceremony.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says the graduate’s newly acquired skills and talents are what will drive Fiji forward.

Akbar also commended the 11 women who obtained their Certificate III in Carpentry, and four hearing-impaired students who graduated with Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways.

Over 5,000 Fijians have graduated from APTC since its commencement in 2007.

