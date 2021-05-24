Over 5,000 Fijians repatriated

The Ministry of Transport has managed to repatriate 5, 647 people domestically during this COVID-19 period.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this is about 28% of registered Fijians.

Koya says as the responsible authority for COVID-19 passes, the Ministry has also allowed the movement of over 600,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Viti Levu, to the North and the maritime Islands.

“There’s a large amount of cargo that needs to be moved around. A lot of these maritime islands are also dependent on the shipping industry, making sure that we move the cargo under very strict protocols and guidelines.”

Koya is reminding people to continue to follow the required protocols.

“Those who are wanting to travel outside of Viti Levu and all applications of cargo movement – they are actually lodged through our COVID-19 application portal whilst domestic repatriation applications are only registered for permanent relocation, medical and socio-economic reasons.”

The Ministry is thoroughly assessing all applications for COVID-19 passes before approval is granted.