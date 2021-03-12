Home

News

Over 500 Fijians selected for overseas employment

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 5:50 am

Fiji has this week deployed 162 Fijians to Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

This is the third batch of workers who left the country on Tuesday.

They comprised 96 meat workers, 10 agriculture workers, four seasonal workers, and 62 hospitality workers.

Following this deployment, there will now be over 500 workers in Australia since the recommencement of the labour mobility programs during the COVID-19 period last November.

Ministry of Employment reveals at the closure of our borders, the Ministry deployed a total of 231 workers under the Scheme.

The Ministry says the hospitality employment opportunity is a seasonal work programme whereby workers will be engaged in nine monthly contractual agreements.

About fifty percent of the hospitality workers are returning for their third and fourth deployment and this signifies the good performance, commitment, and dedication of Fijian workers.

