Over 497, 000 visitors entered Fiji in 10 months

Fiji has welcomed 497, 086 visitors to its shores from January to October this year.

On his official Twitter page, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill highlighted that October was another brilliant month for tourism arrivals in Fiji as over 70, 000 visitors graced our shores.

Hill says Australia and New Zealand are above their 2019 peak, and US continues to be strong.

Another brilliant month for tourism arrivals in #Fiji with >70K arrivals. AU, NZ above our 2019 peak, and US continues to be strong. Brilliant work #teamFiji – the collective hard work of our industry continues to pay off! pic.twitter.com/n5LApZmxRl — Brent Hill (@BrentHillFiji) November 21, 2022

Last month the arrivals from Australia were above 100 percent, while arrivals from New Zealand and the USA were above 90 percent.

Hill says Fiji has reached 90.6 percent of visitor levels compared to October 2019.

He adds the collective hard work of the industry continues to pay off.