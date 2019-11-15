Over $430m boost to Fiji’s private sector by ADB

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $430 million policy-based loan to boost investment in Fiji’s private sector.

This is aimed at helping our economy cope with, and rebound from, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan will help create a more conducive environment for private investment and business owners.

ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez says it will also support reforms to improve the management of public finances and strengthen the performance of state-owned enterprises, which will have benefits for the private sector.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they appreciate ADB’s well-placed faith in Fiji’s capacity to implement policy reforms.

He says as this pandemic decimates the world economy, activity in both the private and public sectors is critical to protecting Fijian livelihoods and stimulating a long-term economic recovery.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds Fiji looks to its multilateral partners, like ADB, to continue their support toward its traditional and innovative approaches to reviving the sectors most severely impacted by the pandemic.

The assistance is the third phase of a program developed in partnership with the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the World Bank Group, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Financial and technical support for the program was provided by ADB, the governments of Australia and New Zealand, the World Bank Group, and the International Monetary Fund’s Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre.