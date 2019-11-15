Over 400K Fijians now subscribed to Walesi 

Over 450, 000 Fijians are now subscribed to the Walesi App and watching content on their mobile phone.

This was revealed in Parliament by Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after a question was asked by National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this shows that Walesi is now becoming popular with Fijians since July last year.

“Terrestrial viewers have increased by 16 percent from 119, 000 to 137,800, Satellite viewers have increased by 101 percent from 1,100 to 2,378 viewers. Walesi App has increased usage by 47 percent. So obviously a lot more people are watching their television on their phones nowadays. So there are now 456,464 viewers who have downloaded the Walesi App.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also talking to telecom providers that there is enough bandwidth available so that viewers do not face any issues while streaming.