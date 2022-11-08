Over $40,000 was raised for Pinktober

Over $40,000 dollars have been raised in the month of October for Pinktober Awareness.

Fiji Cancer Society Communications Officer Grace Tuvakasiga confirms they have raised $40,120.15 from the pinktober fundraising.

Fiji Cancer Society`s prime role is advocacy awareness and patient support.

Article continues after advertisement

It has established 3 main committees to represent the different activities offered by the Society: Cancer Education and Health Promotion, Patient Support Services, and Finance and development.